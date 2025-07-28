Scooter rider cited after running red light, which caused a crash, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a scooter rider is recovering from serious bodily injury after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to reports of the crash at the I-25 and South Circle Drive around 4:30 p.m. When the officers arrived, they learned the crash actually occurred at Lake Avenue along the Southbound off-ramp of I-25.

Police say the person on the scooter was heading westbound on Lake Avenue when they allegedly ran a red light, resulting in a crash with a vehicle heading eastbound exiting southbound I-25. Police say the driver of the car had a green light at the time of the crash.

Police cited the scooter driver for multiple traffic offenses; however do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

