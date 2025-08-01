School zones active again as District 49 welcomes back students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — School zone lights are flashing once again as District 49 welcomes kindergarten, 6th, and 9th graders back to class today, bringing increased foot traffic and activity around schools.

Officials remind drivers to slow down in school zones, watch for crossing guards, and never pass a bus with flashing red lights or an extended stop arm.

The posted speed limit in school zones is 20 mph, and fines for speeding in these areas are doubled in El Paso County.

"We want to just encourage everyone to just sort of stay alert. Remember that those school zones are out there; they're posted for the safety of everyone. We just mentioned our students, our families, our staff, and everyone who's really trying to get everyone here to schools safely so they can engage in a great year of learning," David Nancarrow, School District 49 Director of Communications, said.

Parents can help keep children safe by planning ahead with several key safety measures.

Walking or biking in groups is recommended whenever possible, and children should always wear helmets and follow traffic signs. Choosing routes with crossing guards or fewer streets to cross can also reduce risks.

"We will have staff around our schools, people committed to the safety of our students and families, helping with crossings. But anytime you mix cars with people on foot or bikes, there's risk. So we ask everyone to stay alert and stay safe," Nancarrow said.

For students who ride the bus, parents should teach them to wait until the bus stops completely before approaching and to tell an adult if they drop something near the wheels rather than reaching for it themselves.

Kidpower of Colorado, a nonprofit that trains children and adults in personal safety skills, recommends that families create a school safety plan. This includes teaching children to check and think before accepting rides or going anywhere with anyone, even people they know, unless it was part of a pre-arranged plan.

The organization also emphasizes the importance of walking or biking with heads up and maintaining awareness of surroundings.

The rest of the District 49 students will return to school on Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

