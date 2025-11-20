School bus with 13 children on board overturns in icy conditions near South Fork on Thursday, no injuries

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KOAA) — Winter conditions caused a school bus to leave the road and roll onto its side in South Fork on Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol said the incident occurred while the bus was on its route around 7:10 a.m. along Highway 160 near Jackson Street.

CSP says the driver was attempting to reduce the speed when she felt the bus sliding off the road. CSP says the bus hit the tracks, causing the bus to overturn onto the driver's side.

Colorado State Patrol The scene of where a bus left the road due to winter conditions in South Fork and overturned onto the driver's side door after hitting the train tracks.

At the time of the crash, 13 students were on board; thankfully, there were no injuries reported from the students or divers, says CSP.

"Colorado State Patrol urges drivers to use extra caution when traveling during periods of active snowfall, dawn and dusk periods, which are also heavy commute times when temperatures drop and roadways refreeze," CSP Spokesperson.

