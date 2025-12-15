Santa visits newborns in NICU at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver

DENVER, Colo. — Santa Claus made a special stop Friday inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, visiting some of the hospital’s smallest patients and their families during an often-emotional time.

The visit gave families the chance to take their first Christmas photos with Santa while their newborns continue healing in the NICU, where babies receive advanced medical care following premature birth or other complications.

“They get to have a family photo that feels normal,” said Darcrea Spinks, assistant nurse manager in the NICU. “Something they can send out on a Christmas card or share with family like, ‘we got to see Santa.’”

The event was made possible with help from Parent 2 Parent, a volunteer group made up of former NICU parents who return to support families currently in the unit.

“So moms and dads that just kind of want to give out to our current families and just share relatable experience, that we’ve kind of been in your shoes,” said Alicia Harper, a Parent 2 Parent volunteer.

For the NICU team and volunteers, Santa’s visit is about more than photos. It’s about offering families hope, comfort and a sense of community during a challenging chapter.

“I hope it just gives them a sense of companionship,” Harper said. “Not that they’re alone, because as much as you feel alone during this time, you’re not.”

Among the families Santa visited was Mary Augustine and her daughter, Theodora, known as “Teddy.” Augustine gave birth to Teddy on Halloween at just 26 weeks pregnant.

“She came out very premature, very low birth weight,” Augustine said. “Couldn’t breathe on her own, couldn’t eat on her own.”

Teddy has now spent more than a month growing stronger in the NICU, turning an unexpected hospital stay into an early Christmas milestone for her family.

“We weren’t supposed to have Thanksgiving or Christmas with Teddy until 2026,” Augustine said. “But we get to have it a year early.”

Saint Joseph Hospital has hosted Santa visits in the NICU for more than a decade, an effort provided at no cost to families and supported entirely by volunteers.

“The healing journey is not just physical,” Spinks said. “It’s also very much emotional.”

For families like Augustine’s, moments like these serve as a reminder that even inside a hospital, the holidays and the memories that come with them still matter.

“Saint Joseph has taken care of all of us really well,” Augustine said. “We get to do special things like this. It’s nice. It’s great to share in the experience.”

