Safeway strike over in Colorado as Union announces tentative agreement

DENVER, Colo. — The Safeway strike impacting 45 stores in Colorado has apparently come to an end, according to UFCW Local 7 union social media post on Saturday morning.

“A fully recommended tentative agreement” was reached between the union and Safeway, said the post as picketing was expected to end Saturday.

The agreement includes fully-funded pension and healthcare benefits and improvements to dental and vision benefits, said the union.

All striking Safeway workers were expected to return to work no later than Monday, and the union also said the agreement includes ”strong wage increases” and that the full details would be available at ratification vote meetings, which would be scheduled.

In a statement to Denver7 on Saturday morning, Safeway spokesperson Nicole Criner said: "We are pleased to have reached a fair and equitable agreement with the UFCW that will benefit our associates and allow us to continue to serve our customers in Colorado."

The strike had continued for around 20 days and came after a tentative agreement was reached on a three-year contract with thousands of King Soopers employees on Thursday.

The union that represents thousands of Colorado King Soopers employees announced on Thursday it had reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract with the company after days of negotiations.

Safeway union employees began a limited strike at several Colorado stores on June 14 and at the time, UFCW Local 7 said limiting the locations for the strike in the initial days would “allow time for the public to understand the problems these workers are facing, allow Safeway/Albertsons time to understand the seriousness of the workers’ resolve, and at the same time reduce the hardship on shoppers and workers alike that result from a wide-spread strike on shoppers and workers alike.”

It was the first Safeway strike in Colorado in several decades.

Over the last couple of weeks, the strike grew to include dozens of stores across Colorado and in the Denver metro as negotiations stalled.

