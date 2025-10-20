Rocky Mountain National Park gets help from YMCA during federal shutdown

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The YMCA of the Rockies is stepping up to show its support for Colorado’s parks, hosting more trash cleanups as parks face lower staffing during the government shutdown.

“Our goal is to keep on leaning in, to keep on being good neighbors”, said Jason Nelson, marketing and communications director for YMCA.

Sunday morning, the YMCA hosted one of its cleanups, focusing on picking up any trash left behind at Glacier Basin, a campground in Rocky Mountain National Park. Volunteers headed out to the trails at around 9 a.m. for the four-mile round-trip hike.

“I feel like it's my duty to help any way I can,” said volunteer Monica Strass. “Because of the government shutdown, unfortunately, a lot of people are not able to come in and do what they need to do, so I would love to help them out."

Another volunteer, Ray Metzler, noted that help is needed now more than ever.

"We love cleaning up and helping out the environment and community. Especially now with the shutdown, we realize that extra help needs to happen," he said.

Lacey Suniga added that not only does the cleanup help the national park, but it also brings the community together.

“If you care about the environment, this is something to connect over. If you care about future generations and being able to share this and enjoy it for years to come, this is how you can do it,” she emphasized.

"If it takes a government shutdown to do that, I guess here we are," said volunteer Chris Kriener.

This is not the first hike and cleanup the YMCA has hosted since the shutdown. Nelson said they had about 17 people show up last Saturday to help pick up trash in Moraine Park.

He said the trash the group saw at Moraine Park was not as extensive as what the YMCA saw during the last government shutdown in 2018, leaving him optimistic about future cleanups.

"I hope that with those headlines maybe being in the forefront of people's minds, that people are taking better care of the parks and doing their part," he said.

Nelson emphasized that if the shutdown continues, the YMCA's support will continue as well.

“Depending on how long the government shutdown continues, we'll continue to lean in,” he said. “If the government shutdown continues past this weekend, we'll continue to organize."