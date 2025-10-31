Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Rest area near Colorado City to reopen on November 1 after maintenance upgrades

Cuerno Verde Rest Area
Colorado Department of Transportation
Cuerno Verde Rest Area in Colorado City to close temporarily beginning Oct. 6
Cuerno Verde Rest Area
Posted

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cuerno Verde Rest Area near Colorado City along I-25 will reopen on Saturday, November 1, at 9:00 a.m. after being closed for almost a month for improvements.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that the HVAC system at the rest area has been replaced.

It also has dog areas, toilets, hand washing, parking for both commercial and passenger vehicles, and Bustang Outrider services.

You can check the Bustang schedule here for dates and service times.

Viral Social Media Post Claims 'Maggot' in Food - Restaurant Fights Back with Proof

Rebecca VanGorden's photo from El Super Taco sparked viral controversy when commenters claimed they saw a maggot in the food. The Colorado Springs restaurant requested a health department inspection, which concluded the item was actually rice, not what social media suggested.

Viral Social Media Post Claims 'Maggot' in Food - Restaurant Fights Back with Proof

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community