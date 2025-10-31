Rest area near Colorado City to reopen on November 1 after maintenance upgrades

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cuerno Verde Rest Area near Colorado City along I-25 will reopen on Saturday, November 1, at 9:00 a.m. after being closed for almost a month for improvements.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that the HVAC system at the rest area has been replaced.

It also has dog areas, toilets, hand washing, parking for both commercial and passenger vehicles, and Bustang Outrider services.

You can check the Bustang schedule here for dates and service times.

Viral Social Media Post Claims 'Maggot' in Food - Restaurant Fights Back with Proof Rebecca VanGorden's photo from El Super Taco sparked viral controversy when commenters claimed they saw a maggot in the food. The Colorado Springs restaurant requested a health department inspection, which concluded the item was actually rice, not what social media suggested. Viral Social Media Post Claims 'Maggot' in Food - Restaurant Fights Back with Proof

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.