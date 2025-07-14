Researchers say they've uncovered evidence of a massive dino mating dance arena at Colorado's Dinosaur Ridge

MORRISON, Colo. – Newly-published findings detail a remarkable discovery at Dinosaur Ridge, revealing how dinosaurs behaved 100 million years ago on the land that is now Colorado and showing similar traits seen in many modern-day birds.

Neffra Matthews, a retired photogrammetrist for the Bureau of Land Management, was part of a research team in 2014 that first found evidence of dinosaur mating dances at Dinosaur Ridge.

On a rocky hillside right just past the Dinosaur Ridge trailhead, an area that hundreds pass by every day, the team first noticed the peculiar markings.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The two darker, almost vertical lines indicate where dinosaurs would scrape their foot into the ground while standing on the other.

“The animal would stand on one foot and scrape and then alternate feet,” said Matthews. “It makes that very distinct pattern of scratches and two different areas in one larger bowl-shaped depression.”

The evidence indicates that these carnivorous dinosaurs engaged in courtship displays, a practice still seen among bird species like Grouse, Bustards, and Ruffs. Researchers believe male dinosaurs would scrape their feet and “dance” to intimidate rival males and attract females.

In 2021, a research team led by Professor Rogers Buntin of Old Dominion University, believed that the site was home to more markings indicative of dinosaur courtship behavior. The team used drone photography and Matthews’ photogrammetry skills to create a 3-D model of the hillside, confirming their beliefs. The hillside, which was flat land before the emergence of the Rocky Mountains, contained a dinosaur lek, or mating dance arena. Their findings were published online earlier this month.

“We actually have physical evidence of dinosaur behavior, not just from an individual animal, but from a congregation of animals,” said Matthews. “This shows that concentration of probably male dinosaurs in a very small area doing their displays, both for territory and also to attract a mate. The females would be able to congregate in a central location around them, so that they would be able to prove dominance and have mate selection somewhat simultaneously.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Neffra Matthews standing in front of the hill she made a 3-D model of. It was once flat ground for animals to stand on, until the emergence of the Rocky Mountains.

The researchers believe this to be the largest dinosaur lek ever found, with smaller examples found in western Colorado and Alberta, Canada. The groundbreaking research is found only a 20-minute drive from Denver.

“The public can come and see this amazing area in person and understand that science can continue to unfold here on the ridge over a period of almost 100 years since the first discoveries were made here,” said Matthews. “That's a very valuable opportunity for folks in the Denver area, and people come from around the world to visit the site here.”

Want more dino news? ICYMI, scientists at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science are celebrating a discovery that they have called "nothing short of magical" just under their parking lot in City Park.

___

'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal A 7-2 City Council vote against an appeal allows Flats at Sand Creek to move forward with 144 affordable units, leaving some neighbors considering relocation. 'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.