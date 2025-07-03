Reminder for pet owners that loud fireworks can cause stress for furry friends

COLORADO (KOAA) — As the Fourth of July gets closer, pet owners should keep in mind that loud fireworks can give pets stress.

Leaders at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region say they see more stray pets come into shelters around the holiday.

They say if you have pets, make sure they are in a safe space inside your home before any fireworks begin. They say pets respond to human behavior, so, if you hear fireworks, stay calm so they can too.

Most importantly, do not take your pets to firework shows.

"That is the fastest and easiest way that we're gonna be able to get a hold of you... because if your pet does have a collar on with tags, that's great, but if they slip out of that, you know, the microchip... means... identification and every single pet that comes into the shelter, the first thing we do is scan them for a microchip," said Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The Humane Society says if your pet does run away, file a missing animal report with them as soon as possible. Also, be sure to check your yard after the Fourth of July for firework debris, which can be dangerous for pets if they eat it.

