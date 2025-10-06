'Remembering October 7th' candlelight vigil to be held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — October 7 is Tuesday, marking two years since the October 7th attacks that left 1,139 dead in Israel and kicked off a war that has killed tens of thousands in its wake in the Middle East.

Locally, First Amendment Media, along with community leaders, will be hosting a "Remember October 7th" candlelight vigil in Acacia Park to remember and honor the lives lost on October 7th.

“It is our duty to remember the innocent lives taken and the uncertainty endured by those still missing,” said a spokesperson for First Amendment Media. “This assembly stands as a testament to our shared humanity, and a commitment to honor, with reverence, those who have been lost and those awaiting return.”

Kicking off at 6:00 p.m., the event organizers say that this is about providing a space for mourning remembrance, solidarity, and recognizing grief experienced by families in the wake of violence.

Keynote speakers are to be House District Reps Jarvis Caldwell (minority leader) and Rebecca Keltie, El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cory Applegate, and Pastors Lawson Purdue (Charis Christian Center), Jeff Anderson (Faith Community Liaison for Congressman Jeff Crank), Jim Pierce (Springs of Living Water), and Jimmy Alexander (Alexander Ministries International).

The event is free and open to all.

