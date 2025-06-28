Remains of Colorado woman who went missing in 2023 found in Saguache County

SAGUACHE, Colo. (KOAA) — The remains of a woman who went missing in Saguache County in 2023 have been found and identified, according to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that while a hiker was in a remote area of Saguache County, they discovered what appeared to be human remains and contacted the sheriff's office immediately. Deputies responded and secured the area for further investigation on June 17, the day it was reported.

On June 18, crime scene analysts and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation returned to the scene with deputies for further investigation. The remains were exhumed and carefully taken to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The coroner confirmed the identity of the remains as Edna Quintana. The 55-year-old woman was reported to have gone missing around May 3, 2023, while she was rock hunting along County Road 46AA north of the town of Saguache.

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has informed Edna Quintana's family of the discovery. Edna Quintana's cause of death remains under investigation, and autopsy results and forensic testing are ongoing.

Anyone with information about Edna Quintana's disappearance or death is encouraged to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2525.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.