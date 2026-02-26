Pueblo Transit receives grant to convert to zero emissions fleet

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Public transit buses in Pueblo are set to get an upgrade. Pueblo Transit received a $19 million grant to convert to a zero emissions fleet.

$16 million is from the federal government, and $3.2 million is matched from state funds. Pueblo Transit plans to switch to mostly hybrid buses in the next two years and then transition to hydrogen power cell buses after 2030.

They also plan to move from their downtown location and build a new transit facility to accommodate the new fleet. In total, they plan to have 26 buses running on renewable energy and have the entire fleet be zero-emission by 2050.

"With green energy, that's going to be less pollutants in the air for the community, it'll also let us vacate valuable property for reuse on the Riverwalk downtown," said Benjamin Valdez, Director of Transit for the City of Pueblo. "We're here to make the city move forward and to help the city move forward."

As of now, Pueblo Transit says there is no plan to increase fares.

___

City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations Colorado Springs City Councilmembers spent much of Tuesday addressing concerns about vehicle camping on public property. Council decided all camping violations will now fall under one enforceable law. City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.