Pueblo Transit providing free rides to SNAP recipients amid government shutdown

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Transit has announced that starting Friday, October 31, those who receive SNAP benefits will receive free transportation amid the government shutdown.

SNAP benefits will be paused starting November 1.

The City of Pueblo says SNAP recipients will receive the free rides throughout the duration of the government shutdown to assist the community.

“During this time of uncertainty and financial insecurity for individuals, we want to alleviate the cost of transportation with free rides with Pueblo Transit. We know we have many community partners working to publicize food banks and support programs, but that may require additional travel outside of where people normally shop and eat. The cost of transportation should not be current a barrier with the influx of basic needs assistance in Pueblo.” Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham

For those who are looking to utilize the free rides, individuals will be asked to verify their SNAP benefits by showing a valid EBT card.

For information about bus routes and schedules, visit the City of Pueblo's website or call (719)553-2722.

