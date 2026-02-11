Pueblo Transit hosting open house for transition to a hybrid fleet

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is hosting an open house on Wednesday, February 25, to discuss Pueblo Transit's transition to a hybrid fleet and new transit facility.

The open house will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room of the Barkman Branch Library (1300 Jerry Murphy Rd).

Pueblo Transit's current system is primarily diesel buses, and the transition to an entirely hybrid fleet will help lower emissions and improve public health, according to the city.

The city says that Pueblo Transit recently received a grant of $19.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation and from the Colorado Department of Transportation, allowing them to also move to a new transit facility.

The new site will accommodate the new fleet, with much-needed upgrades and more space.

Community members can learn more about the grant received, ask questions about the new hybrid buses, and find out more about the new transit facility by attending the open house.

