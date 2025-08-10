Pueblo School District 60 partners with Pueblo Transit for high school students to ride the bus for free

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) has partnered up with Pueblo Transit to provide free transit for all high school students with a school ID.

To participate and ride for free, students just need to show the bus driver their school ID to board the bus.

D60 students who are also enrolled at Pueblo Community College are encouraged to take the free round-trip bus ride from their high school to the college campus.

The district says that they're working to remove transportation barriers to education for students and encourage a new generation of public transportation users.

To find your route, visit D60's website for route information and schedules.

The website will give students suggested routes to ensure they're getting to school on time.

DEA raid in Colorado Springs results in five ICE arrests amid Mexican drug cartel allegations Five people arrested at a local apartment complex are now in ICE custody after a DEA raid in Colorado Springs. DEA raid in Colorado Springs results in five ICE arrests amid Mexican drug cartel allegations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.