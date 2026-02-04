Pueblo Riverwalk channel extension now open to the community

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Phase IV Channel Extension is finally complete at the Pueblo Riverwalk after nearly two years of construction!

Changes to the riverwalk include a more walkable channel by creating a connection between the Riverwalk and Santa Fe Avenue. The new loop is supposed to improve access and walkability.

“This milestone reflects years of planning and collaboration to continue improving the Riverwalk as a place for the community to gather and enjoy downtown Pueblo. We’re excited to welcome the public to this newest section while we continue work on the Boathouse and future enhancements.” HARP Authority Executive Director, Lynn Clark

The Riverwalk Boathouse is still under construction, and will remain closed to the public until further notice.

