Pueblo police officers injured by detonated explosive during evidence collection at bomb range

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two officers with the Pueblo Police Department's (PPD) Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad (PMBS) Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) have been injured during an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to the city, around 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, PMBS EOD technicians and para-technicians were in the evidence-processing phase of an ongoing criminal investigation in PPD's bomb range.

During this investigation, an explosive that was seized by police for the criminal investigation detonated while the technicians were attempting to make the device safe and collect evidence for the case.

One officer suffered first and second-degree burns, and the second officer suffered first, second, and third-degree burns. They were immediately transported to receive medical care.

While the injuries are non-life-threatening, the officer with third-degree burns was transported to a Denver burn unit and remains in the hospital.

The other officer has been treated and released, and there were no additional injuries.

