Pueblo Police Department investigating suspicious package

(Source: Raycom Media)
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has asked community members to avoid the 3700 block of Park Boulevard as they investigate a suspicious package.

PPD did not provide any additional details.

News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

