Pueblo Police Department investigating suspicious package

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has asked community members to avoid the 3700 block of Park Boulevard as they investigate a suspicious package.

PPD did not provide any additional details.

News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Officer and a suspect shot on Monday in Colorado Springs along East Bijou Street The latest on a shooting involving police that happened Monday afternoon in east-central Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department says an officer and a suspect were shot in a neighborhood. Officer and a suspect shot on Monday in Colorado Springs along East Bijou Street

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.