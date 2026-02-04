Pueblo Police Department investigating suspicious package

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has asked community members to avoid the 3700 block of Park Boulevard as they investigate a suspicious package.
PPD did not provide any additional details.
News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
Officer and a suspect shot on Monday in Colorado Springs along East Bijou Street
The latest on a shooting involving police that happened Monday afternoon in east-central Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department says an officer and a suspect were shot in a neighborhood.
Officer and a suspect shot on Monday in Colorado Springs along East Bijou Street
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.