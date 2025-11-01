Pueblo Police arrest man for overnight shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Early Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received a ShotSpotter call near Acero Avenue and Anasazi, after detecting 15 gunshots.

Around the same time, PPD dispatch also received multiple calls from different people stating someone had been shot.

When officers arrived at the area, they found a man who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His name has not been released at this time.

PPD detectives arrived at the scene to investigate and identified 25-year-old Darian Cocilo as the suspect.

Cocilo has been booked into the Pueblo County Detention Facility on First-Degree Murder charges.

Police say they're still looking into the reasons behind the shooting, and there's no threat to the public.

This was Pueblo's 11th homicide of 2025, and at this time last year, there were 17 homicides.

