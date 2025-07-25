Pueblo Parks and Recreation prepares for the Steel City Arkansas River Festival

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is preparing for the Steel City Arkansas River Festival on Saturday, July 26.

It's a free event to celebrate the many recreational opportunities that southern Colorado offers, its natural beauty, and of course, the Arkansas River.

"We're excited to welcome community members, visitors and spectators to this inaugural SCARF event."



"Pueblo is full of amazing water amenities from the newly constructed WaterWorks Park, the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, the Kayak Park at the Arkansas River Levee and more." Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Lindsay Martin

According to the city, there are two main festival locations:



WaterWorks Park from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Festival goers will need to access the park from the City Park Trailhead or the Arkansas River Trail from the east or west.

Pillar Park from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Located below the 4th Street Bridge.



City of Pueblo

The two competitions include the Build Your Own Boat Race and the Freestyle River Surf Competition. The two community events are the Paddle and Bike Parade and a Rubber Duck Race.

Pueblo Transit will be offering a free shuttle service for community members, with a pickup location at the Main Street Parking Garage. The shuttle will take people to City Park and Pillar Park.

City of Pueblo

There will also be a free bike valet at WaterWorks Park.

In addition to the competitions and events, there will be the Trailgate with live music, food trucks, and hands-on demonstrations including fly fishing, disc golf, skateboarding, and bike repair.

For a full list of the event times and locations, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

