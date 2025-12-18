Pueblo Fire Department is working to put out a fire near Dayton Avenue and First Street on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo Fire Department says multiple crews are on scene working to put out a brush fire burning in the area of Dayton Avenue and First Street Thursday morning.

The fire appears to be in the Fountain Creek bed, a viewer in the area who shared video with News5 says it is burning a little south near the Mission Factory.

The size is still undetermined as crews continue to battle the fire. At this time, the department says no evacuations have been issued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

