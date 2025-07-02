Pueblo Fire Department begins 'Bucket Brigade' to educate the public on fireworks safety

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), with information from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control, has begun the "Bucket Brigade," a campaign to educate the public on fireworks safety.

Pueblo residents can head to Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, July 3, to pick up a bucket from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

If you can't make it, residents can also head to the PFD Administration Office anytime between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The office will be closed on July 4.

You can learn more about the Bucket Brigade here.

Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1 Buying or selling firearms is going to be more difficult in Colorado. Two major changes in the state gun laws will take effect Tuesday. Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.