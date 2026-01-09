Pueblo County volunteer Search and Rescue members locate woman lost near Arkansas River

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday night, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) volunteer Search and Rescue members, along with Pueblo Rural Fire, the PCSO Drone Team, and AMR, worked together to find a woman who was lost along the Arkansas River south of Booth Gardens.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

PCSO says members of the drone team were able to find the woman near the river, and rescuers were able to bring her to safety.

She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

