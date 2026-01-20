Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says home explosion in Boone linked to water heater installation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is releasing more updates on its investigation into a deadly home explosion in Pueblo County near Boone.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said that Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) investigators believe that the explosion was likely caused by the installation of a water heater.

DFCP investigators noted that propane gas was present at the scene during their investigation. The investigation remains open, and a full report on the explosion is expected to be completed around mid-February, according to the sheriff's office.

The coroner's office identified the woman who died in the explosion in Pueblo County as 66-year-old Tammy Lee Brown over the weekend.

The man who died in the explosion was identified earlier this month.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, he was 79-year-old Daniel Dale Conner.

The coroner's office says they are still waiting for autopsy results for an official cause and manner of death, but their families have been notified.

Several fire and law enforcement agencies responded to the explosion on January 8 in eastern Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said two people died as a result of the explosion.

The sheriff's office says nearby residents reported hearing an explosion around 2:45 p.m. near 57th Lane and Cherry Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a structure fully engulfed in flames.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, a man and a woman were found at the home. Conner was found on Thursday, and the Brown was found on Friday morning.

While it is still an ongoing investigation, authorities say preliminary evidence shows it was likely an accidental explosion.

