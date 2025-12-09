Procession in Pueblo Monday honors two children who were murdered

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Members of the Pueblo community joined law enforcement to hold a procession for two children who were murdered.

The procession for Yesenia and her brother, Jesus Dominguez Jr., went from the Pueblo County Coroner's Office to Roselawn Cemetery with a brief stop at the Pueblo County Courthouse. Their bodies were found last year.

Police say Yesenia's body was found in a metal container encased in concrete at a storage unit. Jesus's body was found in an abandoned vehicle at a scrapyard in Pueblo.

The goal was to honor the Dominguez siblings and all children and families who have been impacted by domestic violence.

"I'm glad people are stepping up today (Monday) and doing something great, you know, because the community needs to step up together," said Kimberly Bell, a community member. "If we don't step up together, then it's gonna be a mess.

In September, the Dominguez siblings' father, Jesus Dominguez, was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the following:



second degree murder

first-degree murder

abuse of a corps

His girlfriend, Corena Minjarez, was given two consecutive life sentences after she was found guilty in connection to their deaths.

___

____

