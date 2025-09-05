Prescribed burns scheduled at three sites northwest of Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is planning three prescribed burns northwest of Cañon City to take place in late September 2025 and April 2026.

The three burns are as follows;



The Deer Haven Area - 500 acres

Approximately 15 miles northwest of Cañon City, south of High Park Road, and west of County Road 69 in northern Fremont County.

The north side of Waugh Mountain - 181 acres

Approximately 26 miles northwest of Cañon City, 20 miles northeast of Salida, and two miles south of Fremont County Road 2.

The Playa Lakes Area - 650 acres

Seven miles east of Fairplay, and 11 miles north of Hartsel.





The burns will target ponderosa pine, Gambel oak, mixed-conifer, slash, decadent grasses, and other ground fuel as long as weather and fuel moisture conditions permit.

BLM says that prescribed burns preserve the health of forests and wildlife by removing materials that contribute to the severity of wildfires.

Areas following the burns will "promote healthier forests, improve wildlife habitat and support domestic livestock grazing."

BLM says smoke from the burns will be visible throughout the day, mostly during the warmer parts of the day. As it cools down, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas.

Firefighters will be on site throughout the day and will do patrols for several days following the burns.

___

____

