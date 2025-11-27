PPLD to start upgrading library systems starting next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will begin upgrading its library systems starting next week. The upgrade will provide online PPLD users with new features, which include the following:



saved reading history

recommendations based on reading history

having library material grouped during searches



These upgrades will see the current online system go offline.

People who use the library can still go to the PPLD branches and use all their services; however, patrons will not be able to put holds on library items, and the online catalog on the website will not be available to use.

"Everything people do pretty much online, as far as library and e-resources or looking at databases, or if they want to come in and use a computer or print, all of those things are still going to be available, all of our normal programs and everything else," said Jenny Pierce, Director of Collections Management at PPLD.

The new library system will go online on December 12.

PPLD will extend return deadlines to that day for any checked-out material.

___

'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash We're hearing from the family of some of the children killed Monday after a head on crash on Highway 83 southeast of Castle Rock. 'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.