Popular Colorado National Park overland drive closes due to flash floods

COLORADO — A popular Southern Colorado National Park has announced that the road, popular among overland enthusiasts, will remain closed for some time.

Great Sand Dunes National Park staff shared that the Medano Pass Primitive Road remained closed on Wednesday. Heavy rains in the area on Tuesday above Castle Creek had created flash flood conditions, bringing debris and washing out much of the road in areas.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

Wednesday morning, rangers were able to make their way over Medano Pass coming from the east, to assess damage and search for anyone possibly stranded in the area.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

Road crews said the ground conditions on Wednesday were too wet, and any chance of operations would not start until the area dries out. However, by the end of Wednesday, it appears crews were able to get started to clear debris in the area based on images shared by the National Park showing heavy machinery at work.

The park estimates work to continue through Friday until the road can be reopened.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

Medano Creek Pass Road is a 22-mile primitive road that crosses Medano Creek 9 times before reaching the Medano Pass summit. To the east, the road connects the Great Sand Dunes with the Wet Mountain Valley and Highway 69.

The National Park Service recommends you follow them on Facebook to keep up with the latest on the road conditions.

___

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.