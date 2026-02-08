Pope Leo XIV appoints Bishop James Golka as Archbishop of Denver; Golka leaving Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday morning, the Vatican announced that Pope Leo XIV had appointed Bishop James Golka as the ninth bishop of Denver.

Bishop Golka will be leaving the Diocese of Colorado Springs and will be installed as Archbishop on Wednesday, March 25.

He was named the third bishop of Colorado Springs in April 2021, succeeding Bishop Michael Sheridan.

“While I am excited to discover God’s plan for me in the Archdiocese of Denver, I am also very sad to be leaving the Diocese of Colorado Springs. I have grown to love the people and parishes of our diocese. Be assured of my continued prayers for you," Bishop Golka said.

A native of Grand Island, Nebraska, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Grand Island in June 1994.

"Thank you for keeping me in your prayers. I also join you in praying for the next Bishop of Colorado Springs. We have no idea when that person could be named, but in the meantime, we can hold him in our prayers before we meet him," he said.

