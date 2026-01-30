Political organization pays for controversial billboard near Fort Carson Gate 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Win Without War, a political organization that calls itself a grassroots group, has launched a new digital billboard advertising resources on what they call unlawful orders aimed at troops stationed at Fort Carson.

Win Without War

The billboard, paid for by Win Without War, says they are reaching out to soldiers who are "at risk of being implicated in ICE’s crimes" and seeks to provide resources if they feel they receive unlawful orders.

The billboard is visible from Mesa Ridge Parkway on the way into Fort Carson Gate 20 - but it's not the only one.

Win Without War says the campaign was launched back in September in Washington, D.C., and has since expanded to Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Chicago, Memphis, U.S. Southern Command in Florida, and now Fort Carson.

Several Democratic representatives also shared this sentiment back in November 2025, when a video was released on X, urging service members to "refuse illegal orders" from the current administration.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

News5 has reached out to Fort Carson to get a statement on the recent launch of the billboard, but is awaiting a response.

We will update this article accordingly.

