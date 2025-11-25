Planned Parenthood shooter dies in federal custody, according to inmate record search

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri. (KOAA) — The man who shot and killed three people in the 2015 Planned Parenthood mass shooting in Colorado Springs has died.

An inmate records request shows that Robert L. Dear, 67, died in federal custody on November 22, where he was being held at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners (MCFP) in Springfield, Missouri.

The cause of his death has not been shared at this time.

November 27 would mark ten years since the tragedy that killed three people and injured nine others.

Dear had yet to make a plea, as his mental competency has been called into question for the last decade. He admitted to the shooting during a 2015 court hearing, saying, "I'm guilty, there's no trial!"

Dear was in federal custody awaiting medical restoration to competency following years of trials in both federal and state courts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

