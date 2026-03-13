Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation receives $15,000 donation Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation received a $15,000 donation Thursday from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.
The donation honors the volunteer work of Kevin Kaveney, who has been involved with the rodeo since 2009. The foundation supports active-duty military members and their families in the Pikes Peak region.
As a veteran himself, Kaveney says he's proud to be part of the rodeo's legacy of giving back.
"I get to be a small part in the legacy of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo," said Kaveney. "It is... invigorating. I'm very proud of it and my family and I love it."
The donation will go toward the foundation's continued work supporting local military families.
