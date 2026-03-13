Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation receives $15,000 donation Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation received a $15,000 donation Thursday from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

The donation honors the volunteer work of Kevin Kaveney, who has been involved with the rodeo since 2009. The foundation supports active-duty military members and their families in the Pikes Peak region.

As a veteran himself, Kaveney says he's proud to be part of the rodeo's legacy of giving back.

"I get to be a small part in the legacy of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo," said Kaveney. "It is... invigorating. I'm very proud of it and my family and I love it."

The donation will go toward the foundation's continued work supporting local military families.

___

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.