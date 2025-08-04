Pikes Peak National Cemetery mourns the loss of its director, Skyler Holmes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man who had dedicated much of his professional life to serving those who served this country has passed away.

Skyler Holmes, 43, passed away on July 19, and with him goes the head of the Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

In a post to the cemetery's social media, the group said they were mourning the loss, stating, "although not a Veteran, he honorably served our nation’s Veterans in all his positions. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and leaders alike".

Holmes has had a career of caring for veterans across the country as they begin their final rest. Coming to the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in 2020 after having served a year-long Cemetery Director Intern Program in 2019.

Holmes had also served at the Sill National Cemetery in Oklahoma and the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu before his time in the Pikes Peak region.

A cause of death has not been publicly released.

