Pikes Peak Library District hosting food drive from now until December 15

Food Bank
Volunteers pack food at a Food Bank of the Rockies distribution center.
Food Bank

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is doing their part to help supply food to local non-profits struggling to keep up due to the government shutdown.

They're partnering with Care and Share to host the "PPLD Cares" food drive. From now until December 15, you can drop off non-perishable food at any PPLD location. Those locations are listed below:

Colorado Springs

  • Cheyenne Mountain Library - South 8th Street
  • East Library - North Union Boulevard
  • Library 21C - Chapel Hills Drive
  • Old Colorado City Library - West Pikes Peak Avenue
  • Penrose Library - North Cascade Avenue
  • Ruth Holley Library - North Murray Boulevard
  • Sand Creek Library - South Academy Bouelvard

Monument

  • Monument Library - Woodmoor Drive

Manitou Springs

  • Manitou Springs Library - Manitou Avenue

Fountain

  • Fountain Library - South Main Street

Falcon

  • High Prairie Library - Old Meridian Road

Palmer Lake

  • Palmer Lake Library - Lower Glenway

Calhan

  • Calhan Library - Bank Street

Cascade

  • Ute Pass Library - Severy Road

The food bank says they need the following food items the most:

  • canned fruit
  • canned vegetables
  • soup 
  • canned meat or tuna
  • peanut butter
  • cereal
  • oatmeal
  • pre-packaged snacks
  • boxed dinners

For more information about the food drive, visit PPLD's website.

