Pikes Peak Library District hosting food drive from now until December 15

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is doing their part to help supply food to local non-profits struggling to keep up due to the government shutdown.

They're partnering with Care and Share to host the "PPLD Cares" food drive. From now until December 15, you can drop off non-perishable food at any PPLD location. Those locations are listed below:

Colorado Springs



Cheyenne Mountain Library - South 8th Street

East Library - North Union Boulevard

Library 21C - Chapel Hills Drive

Old Colorado City Library - West Pikes Peak Avenue

Penrose Library - North Cascade Avenue

Ruth Holley Library - North Murray Boulevard

Sand Creek Library - South Academy Bouelvard

Monument



Monument Library - Woodmoor Drive

Manitou Springs



Manitou Springs Library - Manitou Avenue

Fountain



Fountain Library - South Main Street

Falcon



High Prairie Library - Old Meridian Road

Palmer Lake



Palmer Lake Library - Lower Glenway

Calhan



Calhan Library - Bank Street

Cascade



Ute Pass Library - Severy Road

The food bank says they need the following food items the most:



canned fruit

canned vegetables

soup

canned meat or tuna

peanut butter

cereal

oatmeal

pre-packaged snacks

boxed dinners

For more information about the food drive, visit PPLD's website.

___

Air Force Academy grad behind controversial motions to honor Charlie Kirk explains why he did it Motions from the Air Force Academy Association of Graduates involved granting the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk an honorary membership and recommending an honorary degree. Air Force Academy grad behind controversial motions to honor Charlie Kirk explains why he did it

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.