Pete Hegseth will visit Huntsville, Alabama, new home of U.S. Space Command

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will visit Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, the new home of U.S. Space Command on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (KOAA) — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will visit Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, the new home of U.S. Space Command on Friday.

He'll be attending a designation ceremony for the new headquarters location.

U.S. Space Command was in Colorado Springs before President Trump officially announced the move back in September after months of rumor and speculation.

The move was heavily criticized by Colorado lawmakers, calling it a threat to national security, and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Space Command was revived and temporarily based in Colorado Springs in 2019.

An executive order signed by President Biden in 2023 named Colorado Springs its permanent home instead of Alabama. President Trump's order reversed that decision.

