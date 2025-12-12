Pete Hegseth will visit Huntsville, Alabama, new home of U.S. Space Command

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (KOAA) — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will visit Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, the new home of U.S. Space Command on Friday.

He'll be attending a designation ceremony for the new headquarters location.

U.S. Space Command was in Colorado Springs before President Trump officially announced the move back in September after months of rumor and speculation.

The move was heavily criticized by Colorado lawmakers, calling it a threat to national security, and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Space Command was revived and temporarily based in Colorado Springs in 2019.

An executive order signed by President Biden in 2023 named Colorado Springs its permanent home instead of Alabama. President Trump's order reversed that decision.

___

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday. Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.