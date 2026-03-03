People gather at Widefield Park to remember the victims of the United Airlines Flight 585 crash

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — People gathered in Widefield Park on Tuesday to remember the victims of the United Airlines Flight 585 crash, which occurred on March 3rd, 1991.

The crash killed 25 people. 20 passengers and 5 crew members.

Passengers:



Bonnie Bachman, Phoenix

Dan Birkholz, 35, Colorado Springs

Andy Bodnar, Toronto

Mildred Brown, Copperas Cove, Tex.

Dr. Bill Crabb, 51, Colorado Springs

Clay Crawford, 72, Colorado Springs

Jo Crawford, 65, Colorado Springs

Robert Geissbuhler, 39, Colorado Springs

Pam Gerdts, 39, Colorado Springs

Fred Hoffman, 40, Colorado Springs

Herald Holding, Colorado Springs

Maurice Jenks, Littleton, Colo.

Michael Kavanagh, Barna, Ireland

Kevin Kodalen, Colorado Springs

Dr. Andrzej J. Komor, 39, Warsaw, Poland

Paula McGilvar, 43, Colorado Springs

Vincent Riga, 55, Colorado Springs

Lester Ross, Atlanta

Dr. Peter J. Van Handel, 45, Colorado Springs

Takashi Yoshida, Fukushima, Japan.

Crew Members:



Hal L. Green, pilot, based in San Francisco

Trish Eidson, first officer, based in San Francisco

Anita Lucero, flight attendant, based in San Francisco

Lisa Church, flight attendant, based in New York City

Monica Smiley, flight attendant, based in New York City

Several members of United Airlines joined friends of the victims and former city workers who responded to the crash for several minutes of silence to honor the victims.

The flight, bound from Denver to Colorado Springs, crashed during its final descent, where it rolled over and entered an uncontrolled dive, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

At the time, the cause of the United Flight 585 crash was never officially determined. That changed in 2001 when the NTSB amended its original report, explaining an issue with the Boeing 737-200 model, which had multiple reports of rudder malfunctions and reversals, similar to the crash of USAir Flight 427.

