People gather at Widefield Park to remember the victims of the United Airlines Flight 585 crash

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — People gathered in Widefield Park on Tuesday to remember the victims of the United Airlines Flight 585 crash, which occurred on March 3rd, 1991.
The crash killed 25 people. 20 passengers and 5 crew members.
Passengers:
- Bonnie Bachman, Phoenix
- Dan Birkholz, 35, Colorado Springs
- Andy Bodnar, Toronto
- Mildred Brown, Copperas Cove, Tex.
- Dr. Bill Crabb, 51, Colorado Springs
- Clay Crawford, 72, Colorado Springs
- Jo Crawford, 65, Colorado Springs
- Robert Geissbuhler, 39, Colorado Springs
- Pam Gerdts, 39, Colorado Springs
- Fred Hoffman, 40, Colorado Springs
- Herald Holding, Colorado Springs
- Maurice Jenks, Littleton, Colo.
- Michael Kavanagh, Barna, Ireland
- Kevin Kodalen, Colorado Springs
- Dr. Andrzej J. Komor, 39, Warsaw, Poland
- Paula McGilvar, 43, Colorado Springs
- Vincent Riga, 55, Colorado Springs
- Lester Ross, Atlanta
- Dr. Peter J. Van Handel, 45, Colorado Springs
- Takashi Yoshida, Fukushima, Japan.
Crew Members:
- Hal L. Green, pilot, based in San Francisco
- Trish Eidson, first officer, based in San Francisco
- Anita Lucero, flight attendant, based in San Francisco
- Lisa Church, flight attendant, based in New York City
- Monica Smiley, flight attendant, based in New York City
Several members of United Airlines joined friends of the victims and former city workers who responded to the crash for several minutes of silence to honor the victims.
The flight, bound from Denver to Colorado Springs, crashed during its final descent, where it rolled over and entered an uncontrolled dive, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
At the time, the cause of the United Flight 585 crash was never officially determined. That changed in 2001 when the NTSB amended its original report, explaining an issue with the Boeing 737-200 model, which had multiple reports of rudder malfunctions and reversals, similar to the crash of USAir Flight 427.
