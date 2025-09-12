Patriot Day Giveback Honors Veterans and First Responders in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRIGNS — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosted its annual Patriot Day Giveback on Thursday at the Norris Penrose Event Center, bringing together hundreds of service members, veterans and first responders for a day of support and recognition.

Organizers expected about 400 participants to attend the drive-through event, which provides resources to military families while honoring those who serve. Volunteers distributed hygiene products, youth sports equipment and books. Care and Share Food Bank also supplied food for distribution.

“This is an opportunity for families to get some help,” said Bob McLaughlin, executive director of Mt. Carmel. “Our veterans and military are very proud. They normally don’t like to ask for support, but to be able to put it out there and say, look, we’re gonna provide you something on this day to honor you.”

The Patriot Day Giveback ran from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was open to the public.

For those unable to attend, Mt. Carmel also holds bi-weekly food drives and offers year-round services for veterans and their families across southern Colorado. For more information, click here.

___

____

