Parker hair stylist celebrates life after liver transplant, has message for potential donors

PARKER, Colo. — As the national organ transplant waiting list exceeds 100,000 patients, one Parker resident is spreading hope for those in need of a life-saving transplant.

Maria Ulibarri, a hair stylist with a passion for transforming hair and lives, found herself in desperate need of a liver transplant after battling a debilitating autoimmune disease.

In 2018, Ulibarri was diagnosed with primary biliary cholangitis, a disease that attacks the liver. For years the disease was manageable, but her health deteriorated significantly, leading her to an emergency room visit in 2024 that changed her life.

“I said, ‘I just want to go home and get some rest,’ and two days later, I was in the hospital in a coma for three weeks,” Ulibarri recalled. “One of my doctors said to my ex-husband, ‘She probably won't make it five or ten minutes of his surgery because she's so sick.’”

During this time, her close friend and long-time client, Kimberle Selby Pounds, stood by her side.

“She would hold my hand 'til like, two in the morning, and we would talk, because she knew how scared I was,” Ulibarri said.

After weeks of uncertainty, Ulibarri received a second chance at life with a liver transplant in April 2024.

“It’s the most amazing, beautiful thing you could ever do. It’s like giving another person a second chance at life,” she expressed. The donor’s organs saved not just Ulibarri, but also two other lives that day.

In the aftermath of her transplant, Ulibarri has made it her mission to honor organ donors and raise awareness for those still waiting. This year, she will participate in the Donor Dash, a 5K run/walk event dedicated to supporting the organ donation community.

“I have a team name. It’s called Maria Styling Striders. I want to give back to the community,” she said.

Ulibarri remains grateful for the support she received during her hospital stay — from her family, friends, and especially her clients who came every day to offer comfort and nourishment.

“The community was just so amazing. It’s just incredible; you can’t get better than that,” she said.

In addition to her own experience, Ulibarri emphasized the importance of organ donation: “I think the most amazing thing that anyone could do is to donate organs to save another person's life. That person actually saved three people's lives that day.”

Dr. Hunter Moore, a transplant surgeon at AdventHealth Porter, dispelled myths surrounding organ donation, saying that all patients receive equal care regardless of their donor status.

“Everyone works the same, regardless of your organ donation status. No one even looks at [organ donation status] when they're resuscitating you for a really bad trauma or a stroke or a heart attack,” he stated.

Ulibarri's journey has transformed her perspective on life.

“God whispered in my ear. He said, ‘I had to end your old life to give you a new one.' And it's the best life ever,’” she said.

The Donor Dash is scheduled for July 20 at Washington Park in Denver. For more information, visit Donor Alliance's website.

