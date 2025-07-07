Parent company of KOAA enters station swap agreement with Gray Media, to acquire KKTV

ATLANTA, Georgia — A local television station swap agreement between Gray Media and KOAA's parent company, E.W. Scripps, was announced Monday that will create a duopoly in Colorado Springs.

E.W. Scripps and Gray Media have submitted the agreement to the Federal Communications Commission for approval. The agreement entails television station swaps across five mid-sized and small-sized markets, including Colorado Springs.

In Colorado, Scripps News is acquiring KKTV (CBS), effectively creating a duopoly in Colorado Springs. Scripps news will also be expanding its footprint to Western Colorado, acquiring KKCO (NBC) and low power station KJCT-LP (ABC) in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“These new stations will allow Scripps to expand upon our local sports and news strategies in key growth geographies for us,” said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. “The resulting efficiencies will allow us to further invest in our connection to our communities, offering even richer coverage of these neighborhoods and regions.”

The swap will also bring in Idaho stations, KMVT (CBS), and low-power station KSVT-LD (Fox) in Twin Falls, Idaho (DMA 189) into the Scripps News Group, expanding its western reach.

Gray Media will be acquiring Scripps' WSYM (Fox) in Lansing, Michigan (DMA 113), and KATC (ABC) in Lafayette, Louisiana (DMA 125). The Lansing acquisition will create a duopoly in Lansing, Michigan, where Gray already owns WILX (NBC).

“We are very pleased to be executing a successful set of station swaps with Scripps that brings great value to both companies,” said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney. “At Gray, due to the strategic nature of these two acquisitions and the benefits to our operations, we anticipate expanding the news staff and hours of live local newscasts on both stations soon after closing the acquisitions.”

While the swap must clear regulatory hurdles, the swap is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

