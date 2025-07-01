Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Paraglider seriously injured after crashing in Larimer County field

NYC EMTs told not to transport some cardiac arrest patients to hospitals due to influx of COVID-19 cases
KSTU
NYC EMTs told not to transport some cardiac arrest patients to hospitals due to influx of COVID-19 cases
Posted

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A paraglider was seriously injured after he crashed in a Larimer County field Monday night.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the Loveland Police Dispatch received multiple reports of a paraglider crash north of Loveland around 7:15 p.m. The sheriff's office, along with Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Thompson Valley EMS, responded to the area near Highway 287 and West 71st Street.

When first responders arrived, they found the paraglider, an adult male, and his gear in a field. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said the man was paragliding solo, and no other injuries have been reported.

Larimer County Natural Resources owns the land where the crash happened and is leading the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community