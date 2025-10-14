Pagosa Springs PD issues urgent flood update Tuesday morning due to rising San Juan River levels

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — The Pagosa Springs Police Department issued an urgent flood update Tuesday morning due to rising San Juan River levels.

The flood warning remains in effect until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service of Pueblo said.

Floodwaters and debris caused sewer lines beneath the First Street Bridge on Highway 160 to fail, according to Pagosa Springs police. Highway 160 has closed from Highway 84 through Hot Springs Boulevard.

Emergency crews are assessing the extent of the damage. There is also damage to about 100 homes, according to Chief Bruce Evans of the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District. Crews have conducted 11 high water rescues.

All parks in the area also remain closed due to river surge and ongoing flooding.

Archuleta School District 50Jt announced Tuesday that buildings would shut down and classes would be canceled out of safety concerns for students and staff.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning that floodwaters reached 12.73 feet, exceeding the peak on Saturday.

The evacuation shelter at the Ross Aragon Community Center is still open and able to receive anyone that needs assistance. The American Red Cross also continues to offer support for displaced residences, including emotional counseling.

There was a delay in runoff from the catchment areas, the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the river flow started to drop, according to the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office. It's expected to continue to decrease over the remainder of the day.

The sheriff's office said it would lift mandatory evacuation orders as soon as the river drops below 9.48 feet, which the National Weather Service considers the "action" stage. Based on the latest forecast, the NWS anticipates this to occur around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

