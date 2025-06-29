Pádraig Harrington wins the 45th U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor, claiming his second Senior Open title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 45th U.S. Senior Open wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and Pádraig Harrington, a Dublin-born professional golfer, has claimed his second U.S. Senior Open title.

Harrington finished with a score of 269, 11 under par. Followed closely behind by his tee buddy, Stewart Cink. Cink finished the tournament with 270 and 10 under par, just one shot behind Harrington.

Harrington is no stranger to a close game of golf. In his previous U.S. Senior Open win in 2022, Harrington won by just one stroke, beating Steve Stricker.

Cink, had multiple opportunities heading into the final nine holes to get back to the first spot, but an unfortunate roll on the green of Hole 18 dashed those dreams when Cink could not make the putt to tie for first.

Trailing the two leaders would be Miguel Angel Jimenez, who came in third after moving up in the final round to a total of 279 and 9 under par. The total purse for the 45th U.S. Senior Open was $4,000,000.

Tee times were moved up on Sunday, as inclement weather was expected to impact play later in the afternoon. Tune in at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. for a Special Edition of News 5 for a full recap of the U.S. Senior Open. You can watch in the video player below.

