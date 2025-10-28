Owners of Pueblo food truck donate meals to community Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The owners of a local food truck donated meals to the Pueblo community Sunday. Jared and Sylvia Perea own Chiquitos Food Truck.

They set up their truck in the lower east side of Pueblo on East 4th Street near North Monument Avenue. They offered anyone in the community a free meal.

The Perea's say they wanted to give back to the community for supporting their new business over the last three months.

"You know, with everything going on in this world, people are living paycheck to paycheck," said Jared Perea. "We just thought we can at least do something to help out a little bit. Yeah, it's one free meal, but you know what? Maybe that person didn't have a meal that day."

Other businesses helped out with the meal giveaway. A total of 160 meals were given out.

___

____

