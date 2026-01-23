Open house scheduled for the Powers Boulevard Extension Bridges Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs will be hosting an open house for people on the north side of Colorado Springs for the Powers Boulevard Extension Bridges project.

The open house is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Discovery Canyon Campus.

The city plans to build a new interchange at Highway 83, and an overpass at Black Squirrel Creek, underpasses beneath Ridgline Drive and Flying Club Horse Drive, and an overpass at Old North Gate Road.

The city says that some noise analysis is still ongoing, and an update will be available for residents who attend.

However, the final results of that analysis are still pending.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026. Funding for the project came from the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority.

To learn more about the project, click here

