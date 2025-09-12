Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One victim identified in Evergreen High School shooting as both remain in critical condition

An 18-year-old student was one of the two people injured when a fellow student opened fire at Evergreen High School Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
News conference: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office provides update on Evergreen High School shooting
Resources available for community impacted by Evergreen HS shooting Wednesday
The sheriff’s office identified Matthew Silverstone as one of the victims. His family released a statement asking for privacy as Matthew recovers:

“The family appreciates the community’s concern and support, but as we remain focused on our loved one’s recovery, we respectfully request privacy as we continue to heal and navigate the road ahead.”
Matthew Silverstone

The two victims were taken to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood after the shooting Wednesday. Both remained in critical condition Thursday, though one had been moved to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Authorities on Wednesday had said one of the victims had “non-life threatening injuries.” That victim’s condition was reclassified as “critical” at Children’s Hospital.

It was not clear which hospital was treating Silverstone.

According to a social media post by the sheriff's office late Thursday afternoon, the identity of the second victim would not be released for the time being.

The Scripps News Group learned new details about the shooting Thursday when Jacki Kelley, the public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, gave insight into the investigation.

She said the actions of students and teachers at the school "saved lives" as a chaotic scene unfolded. The shooter, a 16-year-old student who later died after turning the gun on himself, rode the bus to school before firing many rounds inside and outside of the building.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

