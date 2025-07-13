One teen dies in crash on North Peyton Highway, three others injured

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers were sent to a fatal crash around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday on North Peyton Highway, north of Pinon Road.

When troopers arrived, they found that a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on the highway when it failed to make a left turn.

As a result, the car went off the right side of the road and rolled.

The 16-year-old driver was ejected from the car. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CSP says that two 16-year-old girls and another 16-year-old boy were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Since the victims in the crash are minors, their identities will not be released.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit has begun an investigation and asks that anyone with information contact dispatch at (719)544-2424. They say to be prepared to leave your information for an investigator to contact you.

The case number is VC250232.

