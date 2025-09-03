Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person is in critical condition after a fire in an abandoned restaurant in Colorado Springs

Firefighters found one person in critical condition during a late-night fire at an abandoned Colorado Springs building that formerly housed Bayou Seafood and BBQ. Thirty firefighters and 11 fire trucks responded to battle the blaze in the large, boarded-up structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that one person is in critical condition after a fire at an abandoned restaurant on Tuesday.

The fire began during the 9 p.m. hour at the former Bayou Seafood and BBQ along North Academy Boulevard.

During firefighters' initial search of the building, they found a person and rescued him. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition at the time of the fire. As of the time of publication, there is no update on the victim's condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

