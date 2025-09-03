One person is in critical condition after a fire in an abandoned restaurant in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that one person is in critical condition after a fire at an abandoned restaurant on Tuesday.

The fire began during the 9 p.m. hour at the former Bayou Seafood and BBQ along North Academy Boulevard.

During firefighters' initial search of the building, they found a person and rescued him. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition at the time of the fire. As of the time of publication, there is no update on the victim's condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

