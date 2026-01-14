One person is dead following a rollover crash on the lower east side of Pueblo on Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department confirms that one person is dead after a rollover crash on Tuesday.

Police say the accident occurred on the lower east side of Pueblo at the intersection of Portland Avenue and Joplin Avenue.

Based on their initial investigation, it appears the vehicle flipped after overcorrecting while taking a turn at the intersection. The driver of the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle survived and was taken to a local hospital with injuries. As of Wednesday morning, the department did not have an update on that person's condition.

___

Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores Discount grocery chain Aldi is coming to Colorado. Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.