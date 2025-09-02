One person is dead following a crash on Rampart Range Road overnight

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead following a crash along Rampart Range Road just after midnight Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the call was received at 12:20 a.m. regarding a crash about four miles up the road.

CSFD and CSPD responded to the scene and began searching for the crash. Police say a passenger of the vehicle reported to them that the vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times.

The passenger was able to walk away from the crash and got help from another vehicle on the road.

When officers were searching the crash, they found one person dead inside. Officers did not indicate in their initial investigation if speed or alcohol was a factor in this crash.

The CSPD major crash team is investigating this crash and will release its findings at a later date. The El Paso County Coroner will identify the person who died, and their identity will be released at a later date.

