One person is dead following a crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that one person is dead after losing control of their vehicle along Dublin Boulevard on Sunday.

Police responded to Dublin Boulevard, just west of Cloud Dancer Drive on the northeast side of Colorado Springs, around 10:45 p.m. on reports of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found that one vehicle had left the road, hitting a tree in the center median. The driver of that vehicle was declared dead on the scene of the crash; they have not been identified at the time of publishing this article.

Police say another vehicle on the scene had been side-swiped by the driver who died before losing control of their vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle reported no injuries as a result of the crash.

The CSPD Major Crash team took control of the investigation and Dublin Boulevard was reopened around 12:50 a.m.

